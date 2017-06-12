Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie Talks Sports Betting In The Garden State

June 12, 2017 6:04 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

A caller dialed up WFAN on Monday morning to ask Chris Christie for an update on sports betting in New Jersey. The governor provided answers.

Christie was able to shed some light on what has held up gambling to this point and what needs to take place in order to see it legalized.

Only four states, Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon, have legal sports betting. However, the U.S. Supreme Court is currently mulling whether to grant New Jersey the chance to make oral arguments for legalization.

The governor said if things break the way he hopes, New Jersey residents may be able to place legal bets sooner than they might think. He also offered some insight regarding how he feels the current administration views this topic, and others.

