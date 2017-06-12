Boomer & Carton: Jerry Clears The Fence With Monday’s Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
To say Jerry Recco hit a home run Monday morning is putting it mildly.
The “maven” delivered quite the update during the first show of the work week, recapping the awesomeness of the Yankees, especially one Aaron Judge, during their weekend destruction of the Orioles in the Bronx. That led to some fun back-and-forth banter between Craig and fill-in host Gov. Chris Christie.
Later, Jerry got into the Mets, who used a big defensive play to beat the Braves on Sunday. The Amazins’ have now won four of five and seem like they are beginning to turn their dreadful season around.
Lastly, Jerry offered up a preview of Monday night’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Warriors will try to close out the Cavaliers.
Check it out.