Boomer & Carton: Podcast & MOTD: June 12, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” included a funny exchange between Craig and Gov. Chris Christie, who was sitting in for Boomer.
An incredible performance by Aaron Judge on Sunday had the guys talking about how good the Yankees actually are. Craig and the gov also touched on the team’s overall offensive firepower and how it has made the Bombers a highly entertaining watch.
The first-place Yankees have won five straight following a demolition of the Orioles over the weekend.
The Mets had a good few days, themselves, as they took three of four from the Braves in Atlanta. A defensive play from an unlikely candidate had the guys talking. Later, Craig and Christie tried to predict if what we’ve seen of late from the Amazins’ will lead to a more sustained run of solid play and, perhaps, a turning around of their season.
Before signing off for the day, Christie offered an unexpected update on the potential for legal sports betting in New Jersey.