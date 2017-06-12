Yoenis Cespedes Pulled From Monday’s Game With Sore Left Heel

June 12, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Yoenis Cespedes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has left the game against the Cubs because of a sore left heel.

Cespedes went 1 for 3 on Monday night before being pulled.

On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.

Through 20 games played, the Mets left-fielder is hitting .275 with seven home runs, 14 RBI’s, and 13 runs scored in 69 at-bats.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

