More Than 700,000 Pounds Of Chef Boyardee, Libby’s & More Spaghetti And Meatball Products Recalled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to mislabeling.
The Department of Agriculture said the products contain milk, which is not listed on the label and could be an allergen.
All the products involved have the establishment number 794M inside the USDA inspection mark.
Consumers should either throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.
Click here to see the labels of the affected products.
Here’s a full list:
- 131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
- 71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
- 38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
- 22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
- 21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
- 414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.
For more information on the recall, click here.