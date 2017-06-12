Police Shoot Suspect After Fight Among Roommates Turns Violent In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fight among roommates turned violent and ended with police opening fire Sunday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators swarmed the scene near 110 Shepherd Ave. in Cypress Hills where police said just before 9 p.m. Sunday night they got a 911 call about a fight between two male roommates at the address.

As responding officers got to the home the altercation escalated further, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“One of the two roommates reentered the apartment while officers were conducting an investigation and shortly appeared later with a knife,” Brooklyn North Borough Commander Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Police recovered the knife that investigators said the 31-year-old suspect used as he began to attack his 28-year-old roommate.

“He stabbed his roommate at least two times in both forearms and began to chase his roommate as he tried to run away from him. Our officers gave commands to the male to drop the knife and fired one time to protect the roommate who was being stabbed,”

They say the man with the knife was hit in the torso and immediately fell. He was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center in serious condition.

His roommate is stable.

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries and charges are pending.

It is unclear what prompted the fight.