4 Jersey City Police Officers Suspended In Wake Of Video Showing One Kicking Man On Fire

JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) – Video of an injured man being kicked by police in Jersey City has resulted in four officers being suspended and two deputy police chiefs being reassigned.

The officers were responding to a car chase, which ended in a fiery crash with another vehicle.

Video taken at the time showed officers surrounding a man who was on fire and kicking him before dragging him onto the roadway.

It turns out the man officers kicked was the driver of the other vehicle.

Miguel Feliz has undergone surgery for burns and remains hospitalized.

Lt. Keith Ludwig and officers M.D. Khan, Erik Kosinski and Francisco Rodrigues were suspended indefinitely without pay and will have departmental charges brought against them.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said they had concluded the officers violated several guidelines during the chase, including firing shots from their vehicle at another moving vehicle.

“All the officers involved are going to be held accountable for their actions or inactions that night,” Fulop said. “We view the actions on June 6th as a breakdown of multiple levels of leadership.”

“We are disappointed with the Mayor’s decision to not afford our member an opportunity for due process. We are confident that thorough investigation will provide a clearer picture of the actions for the officers involved where they are allowed to defend the same,” said Robert Kearns of the Jersey City Police Superior Officers Association.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office is investigating.

