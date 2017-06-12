After Failing To Trade Him, Jets Release Eric Decker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With trade talks hitting a wall, the Jets released wide receiver Eric Decker on Monday.

The Jets made the decision last week to part ways with Decker but were hoping to acquire something for him in a trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said teams wanted the Jets to pay a portion of Decker’s $7.25 million salary, but the parties could not agree on a number.

Jets are releasing Eric Decker, per source. With other teams wanting NY to eat some Decker salary, NY could not make numbers work for trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly among the teams discussing a trade. But they signed former Eagles and Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin on Monday. It’s not clear whether that signing prompted the Jets to give up on finding a trade partner.

Decker signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the Jets before the 2014 season. He was going to count $8.75 million against the salary cap this season. The Jets have freed up $5.75 million in cap savings by parting ways with him.

The Daily News reported last week that the departures of Decker and linebacker David Harris were prompted by owner Woody Johnson’s desire to slash the payroll in a rebuilding year, although general manager Mike Maccagnan denied that was the case.

“We think very highly of Eric,” Maccagnan said in a news release Monday. “Our focus right now is seeing our young players, how they do,” said Maccagnan earlier this week. “We wish Eric, going forward, a lot of success.”

Said Johnson: “I want to thank Eric Decker for his contributions to the New York Jets over the past three seasons. While with us, he was a competitive, productive, and dependable receiver who represented the team well both on and off the field. On behalf of the organization, I wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Decker only played in three games last season before being place on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff. He later underwent surgeries on both his shoulder and hip.

The 30-year-old wideout was one of the Jets’ top playmakers and red-zone threats during his time in New York. In 2014, he caught 74 passes for 962 yards and five touchdowns. His best season with Gang Green came in 2015, when he hauled in 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 TDs. He had just nine receptions last year.

Last week, Decker thanked the Jets and their fans on Twitter.

Thank you @nyjets for the opportunity the last 3 years! I truly made some great memories and friendships that will last forever! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 7, 2017

To all the diehard fans-I wish we would of accomplished more for you but I sincerely appreciate the support through all the ups and downs! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 7, 2017

The Jets’ purge of veterans this offseason also has included center Nick Mangold, cornerback Darrelle Revis, guard Breno Giacomini, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and kicker Nick Folk.