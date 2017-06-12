Delta, Bank Of America Pull Sponsorship Over Trump Lookalike In Shakespeare In The Park’s ‘Julius Caesar’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Delta Airlines and Bank of America are backing out of Shakespeare in the Park over the use of a Trump lookalike in the production of “Julius Caesar.”

A golden-haired Donald Trump lookalike wearing a long red tie and business suit portrays Caesar, who gets stabbed to death.

Delta released a statement saying the staging does not reflect its values and crossed the line on standards of good taste. Delta has dropped the theater all together.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values. Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately,” Delta said.

Bank of America believes the production was intended to provoke and offend, and the company decided to withdraw its funding of the production.

We are withdrawing our funding https://t.co/MlaONF82FN—

Bank of America News (@BofA_News) June 12, 2017

People waiting in line for tickets outside The Delacorte Theater in Central Park believe it’s an overreaction.

“It’s Freedom of Speech. Do some people carry it a little too far? Maybe, but it still comes down to that,” one man said.

“I can’t fly Delta anymore,” one woman said. “Theater is an incredible medium that does a lot of things, social commentary is one of them.”

“This is an art form and people have the right to free speech and people have the right to dress the character the way they please,” another man said. “For years now I’m sure many productions of ‘Julius Caesar’ have had some sort of reference to what’s going on in the world.”

“I think they should have some courage, it’s a play, it’s fiction, it’s not an instruction manual,” a man, named George, said.

Tom is a donor and a regular at Shakespeare in the Park. He said he’s skipping the play.

“Interpretation is one thing, we’re talking about the demonstration of the killing of a sitting U.S. president, that’s not an interpretation that’s just wrong,” Tom said. “In principle it’s wrong and it’s wrong for my children to see.”

In recent days, criticism grew among conservative outlets.

The artistic director for the Public Theater in New York City released a statement saying the production in no way advocates violence towards anyone.

The production debuts Monday night. The performance is sold out.