LISTEN: Mike Francesa Says Yankees Are ‘Scary’ Good

June 12, 2017 4:36 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Yankees have gone from dangerous to “downright scary,” WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Monday.

The Bronx Bombers have won five straight, outscoring their opponents 55-9 in those games.

In a three-game sweep of the Orioles over the weekend, Aaron Judge homered three more times. He now has an MLB-best 21 homers.

Francesa called the rookie slugger’s performance “otherworldly.”

“It’s like he’s from a different planet right now the way he’s playing,” Francesa said.

Francesa said the Yankees’ season actually took off after losing 5-4 to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. New York responded with 8-0 and 9-1 victories over their archrivals.

Then, the WFAN host said, they embarrassed the Orioles.

“When your starting pitcher pitches two innings and it’s a laugher, that’s embarrassing the other team,” Francesa said. “That’s downright embarrassing the Orioles. And they did. They flat-out embarrassed them. They pounded them into submission.”

To listen to Francesa’s full opening monologue, click on the audio player above.

