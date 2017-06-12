LISTEN: Mike Francesa Says Yankees Are ‘Scary’ Good

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees have gone from dangerous to “downright scary,” WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Monday.
The Bronx Bombers have won five straight, outscoring their opponents 55-9 in those games.
In a three-game sweep of the Orioles over the weekend, Aaron Judge homered three more times. He now has an MLB-best 21 homers.
Francesa called the rookie slugger’s performance “otherworldly.”
“It’s like he’s from a different planet right now the way he’s playing,” Francesa said.
Francesa said the Yankees’ season actually took off after losing 5-4 to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. New York responded with 8-0 and 9-1 victories over their archrivals.
Then, the WFAN host said, they embarrassed the Orioles.
“When your starting pitcher pitches two innings and it’s a laugher, that’s embarrassing the other team,” Francesa said. “That’s downright embarrassing the Orioles. And they did. They flat-out embarrassed them. They pounded them into submission.”
To listen to Francesa’s full opening monologue, click on the audio player above.