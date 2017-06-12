CBS2 Sources: MTA Expected To Announce LIRR Schedule, Fare Reductions For Penn Station Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is expected to release a new schedule for Long Island Rail Road riders to deal with this summer’s track work at Penn Station.
The announcement is expected during a briefing Monday morning.
Sources tell CBS2 that officials are also expected to announce fare reductions during what Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called a “summer of hell” for commuters.
Adding to the already chronic delays and service suspensions, the construction is expected to disrupt LIRR service during rush hour until September.
In the past few months, commuting issues including derailments, power outages and track issues have piled on top of each other.
Amtrak is responsible for the maintenance of the station and its tracks. The agency planning to shut down three tracks at a time during a two-month-long repair project starting in July, reducing service.
Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have both called for Penn Station to be taken over and manged by a private operator. In a public hearing, Amtrak apologized for the recent issues, but defended their ability to manage the system.