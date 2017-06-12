Water Main Break Floods Streets, Basements In Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A massive water main break flooded a section of Paterson, New Jersey early Monday morning.
Elizabeth Street between Main Street and Getty Avenue became flooded around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police evacuated nearby residents and kept them outside for about 45 minutes before letting everyone back in.
Several residents said they have feet of water flooding their basements and lost water pressure.
“I jumped up, I moved my girlfriend’s car, my mother-in-law’s car to Main Street and just waited. Hoping they turn the water off soon cause our basement is flooded, our neighbor’s basement is flooded,” resident Armando Nieves said.
Passaic County Water Department is on the scene getting the situation under control.