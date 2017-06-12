2 People Rescued From Water Off Beach In Rockaways

June 12, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: Rockaway Beach, Rockaway Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman were rescued from the water Monday afternoon offshore from the beach in Rockaway Park, Queens.

Police were called for a swimmer in distress at Rockaway Beach a Beach 138th Street. They rescued a man and woman who were 100 feet out from the shore.

One of the pair who were rescued was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, while the other refused medical attention, police said.

Rockaway Beach Rescue

Two people were rescued from the water offshore from the beach in the Rockaways on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Credit: Ali Ny, via Facebook)

Rockaway Beach Rescue

Two people were rescued from the water offshore from the beach in the Rockaways on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Credit: Ali Ny, via Facebook)

Rockaway Beach Rescue

Two people were rescued from the water offshore from the beach in the Rockaways on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Credit: Ali Ny, via Facebook)

Photos from the scene showed crowds of first responders and emergency vehicles on the beach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch