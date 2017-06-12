2 People Rescued From Water Off Beach In Rockaways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman were rescued from the water Monday afternoon offshore from the beach in Rockaway Park, Queens.
Police were called for a swimmer in distress at Rockaway Beach a Beach 138th Street. They rescued a man and woman who were 100 feet out from the shore.
One of the pair who were rescued was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, while the other refused medical attention, police said.
Photos from the scene showed crowds of first responders and emergency vehicles on the beach.