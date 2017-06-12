Another US Appeals Court Upholds Decision Blocking Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

June 12, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Trump Travel Ban

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) –– Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn’t rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution’s ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

