‘We’re Going To See More Of These Attacks,’ Bratton Fears Future Terror Strikes On U.S. Soil

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton called the latest round of terror attacks in Europe the new normal.

Speaking on a radio show, Bratton said he not only thinks these types of attacks will increase around the world, but that the United States will become a target again.

Recent attacks in London where people were mowed down by a van and stabbed, and in Manchester where a suicide bomber detonated a backpack bomb will only continue, Bratton said.

He added that the attacks could happen here just as easily.

“We are very mindful that the type of attack is quite likely to occur in the United States at some point in time despite our best efforts to prevent it,” he said.

Speaking on the Cats Roundtable radio show on Sunday, Bratton explained that he expects more of these attacks worldwide as ISIS loses ground in Syria in Iraq.

“Unfortunately it’s like lancing a boil. What’s inside is going to spread around the world even more so. My prediction unfortunately would be we’re going to see more of these attacks,” he said.

Bratton noted the ease in which a car attack could be carried out — citing last month’s Times Square incident where a car plowed into pedestrians. That incident was not terror related.

“We saw clearly what a vehicle moving at high-speed in a very crowded area in our city, our own country, what it can do,” he said.

Former FBI agent and security expert Manny Gomez agreed, and said it’s not ‘if’ we’re going to get hit, but when and where.

“ISIS has already proven they can hit us anywhere on the entire planet, at anytime with any methods,” he said. “If there’s somebody that wants to give up their life to take others it’s almost impossible to stop at the time of the attack.”

Both praised the job law enforcement has been doing in preventing numerous attacks in the U.S. and New York.

They said a tremendous tool in fighting terror are people who call police with information.

“They’re commenting to either colleagues, co-workers, schoolmates, or even family members, they’ve been basically radicalized and are going to commit an attack. Those people need to come forward,” Gomez said.

Bratton stressed if you see something, say something. It’s not just a catchy phrase, it’s helped prevent attacks.

He said in New York alone, more than two dozen potential attacks have been prevented.

Bratton added that it’s also important not to live in fear, just stay aware.