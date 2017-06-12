Yankees Take Right-Hander From University Of South Carolina As First Pick In MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — With the Baby Bombers carrying their offense, the Yankees turned to pitching with their first pick in this year’s MLB draft.
With the 16th pick Monday, they selected right-hander Clarke Schmidt from the University of South Carolina.
CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports Schmidt — ranked by MLB.com as the 35th best overall prospect in the draft — had a fastball that reached the mid to upper 90’s before undergoing Tommy John surgery in late April.
His slider and curveball can also be effective but sometimes lack consistency, according to MLB.com.
In his career at USC, Schmidt has a 15-9 record in 36 starts with a 3.21 earned run average and 254 strikeouts in 229 and two thirds innings pitched.
In a touching moment that drew a standing ovation from the former major leaguers serving as team representatives Monday night, 11-year-old Yankees fan Landis Sims — born without hands or feet — announced his favorite team’s first round pick.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)