Yankees Take Right-Hander From University Of South Carolina As First Pick In MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — With the Baby Bombers carrying their offense, the Yankees turned to pitching with their first pick in this year’s MLB draft.

With the 16th pick Monday, they selected right-hander Clarke Schmidt from the University of South Carolina.

Congrats to @ClarkeSchmidt! 1st Round MLB Draft Selection 16th overall to the @Yankees – 5th highest a Gamecock has ever been drafted pic.twitter.com/f7mbGixw1R — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) June 13, 2017

CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports Schmidt — ranked by MLB.com as the 35th best overall prospect in the draft — had a fastball that reached the mid to upper 90’s before undergoing Tommy John surgery in late April.

With the 16th overall pick in the #2017MLBDraft, the #Yankees select RHP Clarke Schmidt out of the University of South Carolina. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 13, 2017

His slider and curveball can also be effective but sometimes lack consistency, according to MLB.com.

In his career at USC, Schmidt has a 15-9 record in 36 starts with a 3.21 earned run average and 254 strikeouts in 229 and two thirds innings pitched.

In a touching moment that drew a standing ovation from the former major leaguers serving as team representatives Monday night, 11-year-old Yankees fan Landis Sims — born without hands or feet — announced his favorite team’s first round pick.

