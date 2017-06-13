6/13 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
The heat is on again this afternoon as we soar into the 90’s for our third consecutive day — heat wave! And the humidity will be up a tad, so it will feel slightly hotter! Stay cool!
A cold front will approach this evening and touch off a storm here and there with gusty winds and a little hail not out of the question. Expect temps to fall to around 70° by daybreak.
We’ll see some clouds tomorrow morning with continued clearing. And it will be much cooler and less humid than in recent days with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80°.
As for Thursday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs running below normal in the low 70’s.