6/13 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

June 13, 2017 4:25 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s another hot one.  Seriously hot today.  We basically take yesterdays temps, add some humidity, sprinkle a little SW wind, and poof!!! You get what feels like around 95°!

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 11 6/13 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

It’s hot enough to be concerned about pets, elderly, and the young.  Burn time is about 20 minutes so stay protected, or out of direct sun.

nu tu skycast 3d today 6/13 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of NJ today as well as Air Quality alerts.

Thunderstorms threaten late tonight as a cold front sleeps through, but they will be isolated at best.

