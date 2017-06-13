6/13 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
It’s another hot one. Seriously hot today. We basically take yesterdays temps, add some humidity, sprinkle a little SW wind, and poof!!! You get what feels like around 95°!
It’s hot enough to be concerned about pets, elderly, and the young. Burn time is about 20 minutes so stay protected, or out of direct sun.
Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of NJ today as well as Air Quality alerts.
Thunderstorms threaten late tonight as a cold front sleeps through, but they will be isolated at best.
