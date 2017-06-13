WATCH: Suspects Sling Avocados, Bananas At Bronx Store Clerk Following Dispute, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A store clerk’s jaw was broken in an alleged assault-by-avocado at a deli near Yankee Stadium last month.
Police say just before 5 a.m. on May 29, the two men started throwing avocados and bananas at an employee of Stadium Gourmet Deli on 161 Street in the Bronx following a dispute over a food order.
The victim suffered a laceration and fractures to his face as well as a broken jaw, according to police.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in serious but stable condition.
The suspects fled in a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 30-years-old, 5’7″ to 5’10” tall and 170 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a black male between 25 and 30-years-old, 5’7″ to 5’10” tall and 170 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.