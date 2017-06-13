Back Stories: New York Rangers 1994 Stanley Cup Victory

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — June of 1994 was a busy time at Madison Square Garden, when both the New York Knicks and Rangers made the finals.
“That might have been my best month ever in the broadcasting business,” WCBS sports anchor Bill Schweizer recalls.
It was the Blueshirts that would bring New York a championship.
“They win the game, and grown men with tears in their eyes that they’ve witnessed the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup,” Schweizer says. “It was just an unbelievable atmosphere.”
Schweizer also remembers the “incredible” ticker tape parade.