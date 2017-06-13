3 Major Water Main Breaks Reported In Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many residents are without clean drinking water after Bayonne, New Jersey was hit by three large water main breaks.
One break is along 54th Street from Broadway to Avenue C.
Another is at the intersection of First Street and Kennedy Boulevard.
A third break is reported at Third Street and Avenue A.
The Department of Public Works is bringing in water tankers to all three locations to supply residents with clean drinking water.
Many streets in the area are closed off. Click here to check traffic.