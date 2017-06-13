Best Summer Food Festivals Around NY

By Carly Petrone

The summer is heating up, and that means it’s food festival time in NYC. From Caribbean Jerk to hearty BBQ, there’s something for everyone to nosh on this summer. Here are six of our favorites.

Broadway Bites

Greeley Square

New York, NY

urbanspacenyc.com

Urbanspace’s Broadway Bites is back at Greeley Square! Now through July 14, foodies can nibble on everything from Hold My Knots’s garlic knot chicken parm sandwiches to Chick’nCone’s sweet and spicy fried chicken and waffles. Vendors from across the city are lined up in the heart of midtown from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., so it’s easy to grab lunch or dinner on your way to work or when you’re heading home. Standout dishes include Stout Burger’s Angry Burger (topped with Frank’s Hot Sauce, bleu cheese, and crispy onions); Doughtnut Project’s popular Cold Brew Coffee Doughnut (with Oreo crumbles and creme filling); and Hai Street Kitchen’s Shrimp Sushi Burrito – don’t forget to grab a side of chips and wasabi guacamole. Cheeselovers can stop by La Raclette Chalet for some piping hot Wisconsin cheese, while those looking for something to sip on can look no further than Top Hops Beer Shop located right next door. Learn more about Urbanspace’s pop up food markets here.

Eat (RED) Food & Film Fest

Bryant Park

42nd St. and Avenue of the Americas

red.org

Be a part of the Fourth Annual Eat (RED) Food & Film Festival! On June 20, stop by Bryant Park to help raise money for the Global Fund for the fight to end AIDS. Chef Mario Batali will be creating savorty picnic dinners designed by himself as well as Jean-Goerges Vongerichten, Danny Bowien, and Agnie Mar. Ticketed guests can enjoy summer cocktails, Birra Moretti beer, or a glass of wine by Josh Cellars while watching a screening of Sleepless in Seattle. Tickets are $100 and 100 percent of the ticket price will go to (RED). Make sure to check out (RED)’s website to learn more about upcoming collaborations with HELLOFRESH and BONNAROO.

Bourbon + Biergarten Party

The Wellmont Theater

5 Seymour St.

Montclair, NJ

montclairfoodandwinefestival.org

If you’re in Jersey on July 15, make sure to grab your tickets to the Bourbon + Biergarten Party from the Montclair Food & Wine Festival. This indoor/outdoor urban BBQ will feature an array of tastings from the region’s best restaurants, including Kimchi Smoke, Damn Good Chicken, Ani Ramen, South + Pine, and more. The libations will be flowing thanks to local spirit vendors Silk City Distillery, Jersey Spirits, David Bowler Wines, Sazerac Company, Fedway, and more. There will also be live music by Street Beat Brass as well as a Barbecue Competition with a $500 Grand Prize. Tickets start at $95 and go all the way up to $1850 (includes 6 p.m. entry, your own indoor picnic table for eight, table service, VIP cocktails, access to all vendor tastings, etc). Festival runs from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Famous Foo Festival “Taste the World”

Grand Bazaar NYC

100 West 77th St.

New York, NY 10024

www.famousfoodfestival.com

Bring the whole family over to the Grand Bazzar NYC on June 25, because the Famous Food Festival “Taste The World” event is back. This free event (simply RSVP here) features 40 food vendors and more than 100 non-food vendors to create an experience to remember. Just a few participating vendors include Twisted Potato, Hana’s Meatballs, Spice Trail Snacks, Acai Ya later, and Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, so you know you won’t be going home hungry. Stroll through the market and check out the local independent artists, designers and artisans that call Grand Bazaar home. The event goes from 10 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Learn more here.

Jamaican Jerk Festival

Roy Wilkins Park

Merrick Blvd & Baisley Blvd.

Queens, NY

(718) 425-1177

jerkfestivalny.com

In the mood for something with a kick? The 7th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is happening at Roy Wilkin’s Park in Queens on Sunday, July 23. New York’s biggest Caribbean food festival is bringing out all the stops with a Jerk Cook-Off, culinary demonstrations, a Kidz Zone, arts & crafts, and plenty of live musical performances by Morgan Heritage, Barrington Levy, Konshens, Alison Hinds, Blakka Ellis, and the Braata Folk Singers. Pre-order your ticket for $35 or grab a 4-Pack (w/ free CD’s) for $140. Kids 10 and under are free.

Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanada Festival

Museum at Eldridge St.

12 Eldridge St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 219-0302

www.eldridgestreet.org

Head downtown for the Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanada Festival on June 18! Celebrate the diverse ethnic communities of the Museum at Eldridge Street’s Lower East Side/Chinatown neighborhood with live performances of Chinese opera, folk, klezmer, cantorial, and Puerto Rican bomba music. You can learn how to braid challahs and make dumplings and empanadas at one of their food demonstrations or test out your crafting skills by taking part in lace and yarmulke making. Show off your mah jongg skills or just come to taste all of the Kosher egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas that will be for sale. The event goes from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.