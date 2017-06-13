Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update Makes The People ‘All Rise’

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry’s update on Tuesday morning was filled with plenty of Aaron Judge sound. The rookie blasted another home run on Monday night, lifting the Yankees to a big win out in Anaheim.
The guys also mentioned Masahiro Tanaka, who, for one night anyway, regained his ace form.
Jerry, Craig and Gov. Chris Christie eventually focused on the Mets, who made it five wins in their last six games with a victory over the Cubs at Citi Field. Once again, Asdrubal Cabrera found himself involved in the game’s biggest play.
Lastly, Jerry recapped Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a contest that ended with the Warriors winning their second league title in three years.