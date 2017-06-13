CJ Capers Announces Hip Hop Film Festival Nominees

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “CityViews” with Sharon Barnes-Waters, CJ Capers, founder and CEO of the Hip Hop Film Festival, stops by to chat about the festival and announce the nominees.
The HHFF takes place at the National Black Theatre: Institute for Action Arts in Harlem from August 3 at to Auguest 6. It is a festival for filmmakers and movie fans who love and grew up with the culture of hip hop. Filmmakers from all over the world are showcasing their work at the festival.
Capers said she hopes that with the Festival, it will “re-educate and let people have a revolution of the mind,” and to change the narrative of what hip hop connotes.
Capers then announced the nominees in top categories:
Best Web Series:
The AVE
Tough Love
Working Out the Kinks
Tattoo Life
Best Actress:
Eden Duncan-Smith – See You Yesterday
Kt Gourique – Brooklyn
Kajuana Marie – Trending
Berkeley Clayborne – Across the Tracks
Best Actor:
Lex Daemon & Milan Stoessel – Tom Freeman of the North
Steven Hill – Tales of Shaolin
Michael Chan – Cavities
Artie Brennan – A2Z
Best Director:
Jasmine Callis – The Chicago Mixtape
Szymon Tomalik – Priepast
Stephon Bristol – See You Yesterday
Patrick House – Night Job
Best Cinematography:
Eternal
Voices de la Calle
Brooklyn
Across the Tracks
Best Documentary:
The Chicago Mixtape
We are the Nation
Legendary Cyphers
Jamaica House
Best Narrative Feature:
Float
Tom Freeman of the North
Cavities
Brooklyn
Best of the Festival:
We are the Nation
Tales from Shaolin
Jamaica House
See You Yesterday.