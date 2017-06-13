NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Cmte | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CJ Capers Announces Hip Hop Film Festival Nominees

June 13, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: City Views, CityViews, CJ Carpers, Hip Hop, Hip Hop Film Festival, Sharon Barnes-Waters

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “CityViews” with Sharon Barnes-Waters, CJ Capers, founder and CEO of the Hip Hop Film Festival, stops by to chat about the festival and announce the nominees.

The HHFF takes place at the National Black Theatre: Institute for Action Arts in Harlem from August 3 at to Auguest 6. It is a festival for filmmakers and movie fans who love and grew up with the culture of hip hop. Filmmakers from all over the world are showcasing their work at the festival.

Capers said she hopes that with the Festival, it will “re-educate and let people have a revolution of the mind,” and to change the narrative of what hip hop connotes.

Capers then announced the nominees in top categories:

Best Web Series:

The AVE

Tough Love

Working Out the Kinks

Tattoo Life

Best Actress:

Eden Duncan-Smith – See You Yesterday

Kt Gourique – Brooklyn

Kajuana Marie – Trending

Berkeley Clayborne – Across the Tracks

Best Actor:

Lex Daemon & Milan Stoessel – Tom Freeman of the North

Steven Hill – Tales of Shaolin

Michael Chan – Cavities

Artie Brennan – A2Z

Best Director:

Jasmine Callis – The Chicago Mixtape

Szymon Tomalik – Priepast

Stephon Bristol – See You Yesterday

Patrick House – Night Job

Best Cinematography:

Eternal

Voices de la Calle

Brooklyn

Across the Tracks

Best Documentary:

The Chicago Mixtape

We are the Nation

Legendary Cyphers

Jamaica House

Best Narrative Feature:

Float

Tom Freeman of the North

Cavities

Brooklyn

Best of the Festival:

We are the Nation

Tales from Shaolin

Jamaica House

See You Yesterday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch