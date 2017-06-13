Upper West Side Corner Co-Named To Honor Humanitarian, Holocaust Survivor Elie Wiesel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The de Blasio administration and the New York City Council have permanently co-named the southwest corner of 84th Street, and Central Park West ‘Elie Wiesel Way.’
While the family was honored the human rights activist and author’s widow Marion said her husband was a humble man.
“He would be a little bit puzzled by it, but he would be honored,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.
Wiesel — a well known author, Holocaust survivor, and humanitarian died in his Manhattan home last summer at the age of 87.
Wiesel’s grandson Elijah was surprised by the location.
“I honestly expected it to be on the east side, because that’s where he lived, and that’s where he died,” he said.
His son said this is a significant place — it’s where he had his first home and family since losing both to the Holocaust.