Upper West Side Corner Co-Named To Honor Humanitarian, Holocaust Survivor Elie Wiesel

June 13, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: Elie Wiesel, Samanthan Liebman, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The de Blasio administration and the New York City Council have permanently co-named the southwest corner of 84th Street, and Central Park West ‘Elie Wiesel Way.’

While the family was honored the human rights activist and author’s widow Marion said her husband was a humble man.

“He would be a little bit puzzled by it, but he would be honored,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

Wiesel — a well known author, Holocaust survivor, and humanitarian died in his Manhattan home last summer at the age of 87.

Wiesel’s grandson Elijah was surprised by the location.

“I honestly expected it to be on the east side, because that’s where he lived, and that’s where he died,” he said.

His son said this is a significant place — it’s where he had his first home and family since losing both to the Holocaust.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch