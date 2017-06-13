World War II Veterans Hope To Save Submarine In Hackensack

SOON: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Cmte | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 13, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Hackensack River, Sean Adams, USS Ling

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Jersey veterans have a 2,500-ton problem.

For roughly 40 years, the once-beloved USS Ling, a World War II era submarine, has been an attraction as part of New Jersey’s Naval Museum in Hackensack, which is operated by a loyal group of veterans.

“Basically, it all falls down to a memorial, how we feel about the boys we lost,” said World War II veteran and volunteer Joe Mongelli.

The family who owns the land wants it gone, but the veterans who own the vessel say they have no way of moving it and nowhere to put it, CBS2 reported.

The rusting sub was battered by Hurricane Sandy and is now stuck in Hackensack River muck.

It can’t be floated downriver due to a low bridge, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

“It’s not feasible,” Mongelli said.

The Borg family, which just sold The Record newspaper, allowed the Ling to dock next to its property rent free, but there are plans for a residential complex on the land.

The future for the sub is unclear.

