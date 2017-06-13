Jeff Sessions To Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More drama is expected on Capitol Hill as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sessions will testify during a public hearing Tuesday. The Justice Department said he requested it not be behind closed doors because he believes it’s important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him, CBS2’s Weijia Jiang reported.

He’s expected to face questions about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. Sessions, though, has recused himself from all ongoing investigations into Russia.

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign that I had a role in,” Sessions said back in March.

Sessions may also have to answer for what role, if any, he played in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey, during his testimony to the Senate last week, hinted there might be more to Sessions’ recusal.

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an opening setting,”Comey said.

Sessions will have the option to avoid some questions by citing executive privilege, a move the White House hasn’t ruled out.

“I think it depends on the scope of the questions and to get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

The attorney general may also be asked if there are tapes of the president’s private conversations with Comey, as Mr. Trump suggested last month but refused to confirm Monday.

The Secret Service revealed Monday it is unaware of any recording devices inside the Oval Office.

The last time the attorney general testified on Capitol Hill was during his confirmation hearing in January when he said he did not communicate with Russians.

Lawmakers have asked the FBI to investigate whether Sessions committed perjury.