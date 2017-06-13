20 People Overcome By Carbon Monoxide In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several people have been overcome in an apparent carbon monoxide incident in Lower Manhattan.
It began at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at 60 Murray St.
The FDNY said it was possibly caused by a faulty oil burner.
Twenty people are being treated. There are 17 minor injuries, three serious and one critical.
There was a huge response from the FDNY.
Video from the scene showed dozens of firefighters as well as several fire trucks and ambulances surrounding the area.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
One Comment
This is news in Manhattan??