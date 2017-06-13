Mets Pick University Of Oregon Pitcher In First Round Of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On the heels of their fourth straight win, the Mets opted to stockpile arms in their farm system with their first pick in the 2017 MLB draft.
With the 20th pick in the draft, the Amazins took 6’6″ southpaw David Peterson from the University of Oregon.
CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports that Peterson has swing and miss stuff, as he struck out 20 batters in a game earlier this season.
According to MLB.com, the Ducks lefty boats a nasty fastball-slider combination, with a heater sitting in the low-mid 90’s range that’s backed up by an above average slider.
Peterson went 11-4 with a 2.51 earned run average and 140 strikeouts in 100 and one third innings pitched in the 2017 season, according to the Pac-12.