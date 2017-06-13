Museum Mile Festival Returns With Free Admissions, Block Party

June 13, 2017 12:05 AM
Filed Under: Museum Mile, Museum Mile Festival

The annual Museum Mile Festival is being held on Tuesday, June 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attendees of all ages can walk along Fifth Avenue between 82nd Street to 105th Street while enjoying free admission to seven New York City institutions of art and culture: The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, Neue Galerie New York, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, The Jewish Museum, El Museo Del Barrio and the Museum Of The City Of New York.

There will also be live bands, entertainment and activities for kids.

museummilefestival1024 Museum Mile Festival Returns With Free Admissions, Block Party

People make drawings with chalk on Fifth Avenue in front of the Guggenheim Museum during the Museum Mile Festival June 12, 2012 in New York. (credit: Stan Honda/Getty Images)

For more details, see museummilefestival.org.

