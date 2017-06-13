BREAKING: 32 Treated In Carbon Monoxide Incident In Tribeca | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

News On the Rocks: Ajit Pai – From His Transistor Radio, to FCC Chairman

June 13, 2017 10:04 AM By Wayne Cabot
Filed Under: Ajit Pai, FCC, news on the rocks
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

 

A kid who grew up listening to radio is now in control of it. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was the child of immigrants from India who arrived in the United States with nothing but a transistor radio and $10.

Young Ajit used that same radio to explore America, listening to ballgames at night on AM, and learning about news and culture from such diverse voices as Paul Harvey and Dr. Demento.

Now as chairman of the federal agency that regulates radio, TV, telephone, cable and more, Chairman Pai talks about the romance and challenges of radio, and the power of the spoken word.

 

newsonrockslogo sq News On the Rocks: Ajit Pai From His Transistor Radio, to FCC Chairman

News On The Rocks

News On The Rocks is a cocktail party conversation about the news, a Happy hour among friends in New York radio news saying what they know, what they’ve learned and what they really think!

No topic is off limits (Unlike their WCBS Morning Jobs)!


Follow @WayneCabot on Instagram, and Twitter.

Follow @Patty_Steele on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

More from Wayne Cabot
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch