News On the Rocks: Ajit Pai – From His Transistor Radio, to FCC Chairman

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
A kid who grew up listening to radio is now in control of it. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was the child of immigrants from India who arrived in the United States with nothing but a transistor radio and $10.
Young Ajit used that same radio to explore America, listening to ballgames at night on AM, and learning about news and culture from such diverse voices as Paul Harvey and Dr. Demento.
Now as chairman of the federal agency that regulates radio, TV, telephone, cable and more, Chairman Pai talks about the romance and challenges of radio, and the power of the spoken word.
News On The Rocks
News On The Rocks is a cocktail party conversation about the news, a Happy hour among friends in New York radio news saying what they know, what they’ve learned and what they really think!
No topic is off limits (Unlike their WCBS Morning Jobs)!