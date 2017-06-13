Storms Bring Down Trees, Power Lines North Of New York City

June 13, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Dutchess County, Kiryas Joel, Lonnie Quinn, severe thunderstorms

KIRYAS JOEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Extreme heat gave way to severe weather in parts of the Tri-State Area Tuesday night – ripping down trees and power lines in some regions.

Storms swept through Dutchess County early Tuesday evening, bringing hail and high winds and ripping down trees in a wooded area.

Dutchess County Storms

Storms brought trees down in Dutchess County on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Credit: Grantleavitt)

Trees and power lines also came down in the middle of a road in Kiryas Joel.

Kiryas Joel Power Line Down

Storms brought power lines down in Kiryas Joel on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Credit: Mark Lieb)

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn said the severe weather was fading away late Tuesday night, though an isolated storm may still be seen.

Earlier in the day, the high came in at 98 for Newark, 97 for LaGuardia Airport, 96 for Central Park, and 95 for John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The extreme heat was likely to blame for some manhole explosions Tuesday. Smoke and flames rose from a manhole on Seventh Avenue and 43rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and smoke also poured from another manhole.

Wednesday will be cooler and less humid with highs near 80. Here’s the full forecast.

