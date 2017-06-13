Storms Bring Down Trees, Power Lines North Of New York City

KIRYAS JOEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Extreme heat gave way to severe weather in parts of the Tri-State Area Tuesday night – ripping down trees and power lines in some regions.
Storms swept through Dutchess County early Tuesday evening, bringing hail and high winds and ripping down trees in a wooded area.
Trees and power lines also came down in the middle of a road in Kiryas Joel.
CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn said the severe weather was fading away late Tuesday night, though an isolated storm may still be seen.
Earlier in the day, the high came in at 98 for Newark, 97 for LaGuardia Airport, 96 for Central Park, and 95 for John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The extreme heat was likely to blame for some manhole explosions Tuesday. Smoke and flames rose from a manhole on Seventh Avenue and 43rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and smoke also poured from another manhole.
Wednesday will be cooler and less humid with highs near 80. Here’s the full forecast.