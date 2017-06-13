From The Vault: New York Rangers Win 1994 Stanley Cup

NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Cmte | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 13, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: From The Vault, New York Rangers, WCBS 880 Anniversary

New York (WCBS 880) – As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates five decades of covering news in New York, the station is sharing a treasure trove of archived audio.

This week, that includes the coverage of the New York Rangers Stanley Cup victory in 1994.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.


Listen to live reporting from Madison Square Garden on June 14, 1994 as the New York Rangers broke a 54-year-old curse to win the Stanley Cup.


Take a trip down memory lane to June 17, 1994 when the WCBS staff handled a Long Island Rail Road strike, the New York Rangers ticker tape parade and the OJ Simpson chase in Los Angeles. We remember it as “the Longest Day.”


Listen to raw audio from the ticker tape parade celebrating the 1994 Stanley Cup champion New York Rangers.

