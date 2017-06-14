6/13 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning folks… A relief from the heat and the humidity has finally arrived as a cold front has pushed through the area overnight.
To start your day we’ve got much cooler conditions with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Skies will clear by midday giving way to mostly sunny conditions with a high temperature in the upper 70s.
There is a slight risk for a passing shower early on, but nothing too heavy. We stay in the 70s through Friday, before warming up again over the weekend.
Hope everyone has a great day!