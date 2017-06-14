6/13 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

June 14, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning folks… A relief from the heat and the humidity has finally arrived as a cold front has pushed through the area overnight.

nu tu skycast 3d today 1 6/13 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

To start your day we’ve got much cooler conditions with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Skies will clear by midday giving way to mostly sunny conditions with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

nu tu what to expect 3 6/13 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

There is a slight risk for a passing shower early on, but nothing too heavy.  We stay in the 70s through Friday, before warming up again over the weekend.

Hope everyone has a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch