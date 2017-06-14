BREAKING: Congressman Among 5 People Shot In Alexandria, VA | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

6/14 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 14, 2017 12:20 PM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect more in the way of sun than we saw this morning with humidity levels falling off. As for highs, they’ll be much cooler than yesterday’s — struggling to even hit 80°!

nu tu tri state travel 12 6/14 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will be partly cloudy and more comfortable than recent nights. Expect temps to fall into the low 60’s or so.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even less humid. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 70’s.

nu tu uv index no icon 6/14 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’ll run the risk of seeing a shower with a little drizzle possible, as well. Highs will be even cooler in the upper 60’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch