6/14 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect more in the way of sun than we saw this morning with humidity levels falling off. As for highs, they’ll be much cooler than yesterday’s — struggling to even hit 80°!
Tonight will be partly cloudy and more comfortable than recent nights. Expect temps to fall into the low 60’s or so.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even less humid. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 70’s.
As for Friday, we’ll run the risk of seeing a shower with a little drizzle possible, as well. Highs will be even cooler in the upper 60’s.