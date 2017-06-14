Alexandria Shooting Suspect Volunteered On Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The man suspected of opening fire on members of Congress during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday, had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

James T. Hodgkinson, who was 66, was fatally shot by police.

Photos: Alexandria, Virginia Shooting

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice this morning is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said Wednesday. “I am sickened by this despicable act, and let me be as clear as I can be, violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

Sanders paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his “hopes and prayers” are with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others who were wounded.

Sanders added, “real change” can only come through nonviolent action.

Court records show Hodgkinson’s legal trouble started in the 1990s. His most serious problems apparently came in 2006, when he was arrested on a battery charge. Records indicate he has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011.

Hodgkinson’s Facebook page indicates that, until recently, he ran a home-inspection business out of his home in Belleville, in the southwestern corner of the state, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

