WFAN Best Sports Moments: #8 — Giants Win Super Bowl XLVI

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 29-June 9, we asked you to vote on the best local sports moments over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.
NEW YORK (WFAN) — It wasn’t déjà vu, but it sure felt like it.
On Feb. 5, 2012, for the second time in five years, the Giants upset the Patriots in dramatic fashion in a Super Bowl.
The Giants trailed 17-15 when they got the ball with 3:46 remaining. Quarterback Eli Manning then orchestrated an 88-yard, game-winning touchdown drive. And just like on their Super Bowl-winning possession four years earlier, the Giants’ final drive was highlighted by a spectacular catch — this time by Mario Manningham along the sideline for 38 yards, giving the Giants the ball at midfield.
The winning score was an awkward one. Hoping to leave enough time on the clock to score again, the Patriots allowed Ahmad Bradshaw to stroll into the end zone from 6 yards out. However, realizing the Giants would be better off holding onto the ball longer, Bradshaw tried unsuccessfully to stop at the last moment, but fell into the end zone anyway.
It didn’t matter. Time ran out on the Patriots, and the Giants won 21-17.
Manning won his second Super Bowl MVP award after completing 30 of 40 passes for 276 yards, including a 2-yard TD toss to Victor Cruz in the first quarter.
“This isn’t about one person,” Manning said after the game. “This about a team coming together, getting this win. I’m just proud of our guys, proud of the team and how we fought all year.”