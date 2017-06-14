CityViews: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Celebrates 100 Years With Concerts In NYC

New York (1010 WINS) – This installment of CityViews features a special live performance from the Marine Corps Band New Orleans.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is celebrating 100 years of service.

Its festivities kicked off in Times Square last year, and the band spent the past twelve months performing across the country.

Now, the celebration concludes with a series of concerts in New York City.

“New York – with the current climate in the Marine Corps, had so much to do with the direction of what happened, especially after 9/11 – and the amount of veterans and what the city does for its veterans, it seemed like the perfect place to kick off the whole centennial celebration and also end it here,” Gunnery Sgt. Justin Hauser, a New York native, told 1010 WINS’ Sharon Barnes –Waters.

The band will perform Wednesday in Washington Square Park, Thursday at Hunter College and Friday on Roosevelt Island.

Wednesday’s concert will honor New York City’s first responders.

“These men and women put their lives on the line every day and are often unrecognized,” Hauser said. “It’s just our chance to thank them for what they do for this city.”

The performances start at 7 p.m. and they’re free to the public. To learn more, click here.