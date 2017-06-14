Central NY Congresswoman Gets Threatening Email After Shooting Of Rep. Steve Scalise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney received a threatening email shortly after a man opened fire on members of Congress and others on a baseball field.
The subject line read, “One down, 216 to go…”.
That’s according to the New York Republican’s spokeswoman, Hannah Andrews, who said her office alerted Capitol Police.
There are 238 Republicans in the House, but 217 voted for a bill that would repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law. It was unclear whether the email writer was referring to that vote.
Tenney represents New York’s 22nd district, which spans a region including Binghamton and New Hartford.
Tenney told WNBF radio in Binghamton the message went on to say “Did you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples [sic] very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forefeit [sic]. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance.”
