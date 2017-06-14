BREAKING: Congressman Among 4 People Shot In Alexandria, Virginia | Watch Live

Congressman Among 4 People Shot At Baseball Field In Alexandria, Virginia

June 14, 2017 8:10 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Eyewitnesses said someone fired shots at members of Congress this morning in Alexandria, Virginia just south of Washington, CBS News reported.

Alexandria police said a suspect is believed to be in custody.

Four people were shot, including the suspect and a congressman who was hit in the hip.

Their conditions are not known.

Witnesses said those members were playing baseball in a park in the Del Ray section.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the situation.

It happened in a dugout at a field that is used for congressional baseball practice. This is an annual baseball game, Democrats vs. Republicans, dating back to 1909. The game was supposed to be held tomorrow.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch