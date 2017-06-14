Congressman Among 4 People Shot At Baseball Field In Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Eyewitnesses said someone fired shots at members of Congress this morning in Alexandria, Virginia just south of Washington, CBS News reported.
Alexandria police said a suspect is believed to be in custody.
Four people were shot, including the suspect and a congressman who was hit in the hip.
Their conditions are not known.
Witnesses said those members were playing baseball in a park in the Del Ray section.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the situation.
It happened in a dugout at a field that is used for congressional baseball practice. This is an annual baseball game, Democrats vs. Republicans, dating back to 1909. The game was supposed to be held tomorrow.
