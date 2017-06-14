Cosby Trial Jury Goes Home After Deliberating For Third Day

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly/AP) — Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial went through a third day Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The panel decided to stop Wednesday night after revisiting a police interview where the comedian acknowledged giving accuser Andrea Constand pills and fondling her.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY

Jurors have deliberated for nearly 30 hours as they consider allegations that the 79-year-old entertainer drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his gated estate near Philadelphia in 2004.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury requested the court reread excerpts of Andrea Constand’s testimony about the night when she said Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her, CBS Philadelphia reported.

BREAKING: #Cosby jury requests court re-read Andrea Constand testimony. That's 300 pages. This will take some time. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 14, 2017

JUST IN – Jury has resumed deliberations in #Cosby assault trial; of the 300 pages, court only re-read excerpts of Constand testimony — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 14, 2017

Later Wednesday, the jury asked for transcripts on how Constand first reported the alleged assault to police.

Jury asking for more info. about how Andrea Constand first reported alleged assault to police – court rushing to develop transcripts https://t.co/hF0auIRoVX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 14, 2017

Some jurors have appeared frustrated when returning to the courtroom where the eight-day trial has taken place, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“They’ve been here a long time. I’m sure they would like to reach a verdict. I hope they do, and I hope it’s today, but I don’t know if that will happen,” said high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, who represents some of Cosby’s accusers.

Constand, 44, who spent seven hours on the stand last week, was in the gallery as the jury scrutinized her story.

She testified that Cosby gave her pills that left her woozy, helped her to a couch and then violated her while she was passed out, unable to say no or fight his advances.

The jury had previously reviewed Cosby’s version of events, contained in a deposition he gave in 2005 and 2006 as part of Constand’s lawsuit against him and introduced by prosecutors at the criminal trial.

Cosby said he gave Constand three half-tablets of Benadryl, an over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine, to help her relax. His lawyers maintain Constand was a willing sexual partner.

But Cosby said the pills were Benadryl, an over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine. Constand — an athletic, 6-foot-tall basketball staffer — believes it was something stronger, saying they made her overly tired and unable to say no to or fight his advances.

Cosby maintained that Constand was a willing sexual partner and she hid the fact that the two had a romantic relationship. Constand denied there was any romance between them and told jurors she had rebuffed his advances before the assault.

“Can you find 12 people who will agree? That’s the question,” said criminal lawyer Alan J. Tauber, who wasn’t involved in the case. “There were no bombshells or surprises in the trial. From what I read, they both argued very effectively.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the panel of seven men and five women reviewed portions of Cosby’s deposition from Constand’s lawsuit, as well as notes from her first police interview.

By Tuesday night, they looked exhausted.

“You’re conscientious. You are working hard. It is exhausting work and the day has to come to an end,” Judge Steven O’Neill told the sequestered jurors when they asked to return to their hotel at 9:20 p.m., after a 12-hour day. “Read nothing into this. This is how juries deliberate.”

On Wednesday morning, the panel resumed talks.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The comedian once dubbed “America’s Dad” could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Jurors will resume deliberations on Thursday.