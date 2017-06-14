Democrats Practicing Near Alexandria Shooting Paused To Pray For Republican Colleagues

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — When a gunman opened fire on the Republican Congress as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, the Democratic team was nearby holding a practice of their own.
WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall spoke with Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) hours later.
“We had to shelter in place in the dugout. The Democrats all said a prayer for our colleagues and for the people that were shot,” he said. “My reaction and the reaction of everybody on our team was combined of shock, sadness and really compassion for the people that were injured.”
The game, a tradition dating back to 1909, is scheduled to take place Thursday night as planned.
“It just proves to all of us that things can change in a minute, so it should sober people up that we’ve got to take things seriously,” Suozzi added.
Alexandria police received a call about an active shooter at Simpson Park shortly after 7 a.m.
The suspected gunman, identified by law enforcement as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed. Five victims, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were also shot.
The FBI is working on determining a motive for the shooting.