Why Ethan Hawke’s Wife Is Crying Over His Latest Role

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — “Happy wife, happy life.”

It’s a phrase that helps keep the peace in many households, but for Ethan Hawke the saying helped him get on board for his latest role in “Maudie,” a biopic about Canadian folk artists Maude Lewis.

“I was actually doing a play, and when you’re doing a play I would come home from work at like 11:30 at night, right? So the house is really quiet, everybody’s asleep. And my wife was at the dining room table just with tears coming down her face,” Hawke tells 1010 WINS. “I was like, ‘What is it?’ She says, ‘You have to do this movie.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll read it.’ She says, ‘No, I didn’t say read it, I said you have to do it.’ And I was like, ‘alright, alright.’”

“But then I did read it and I did love it,” he says.

Hawke and his co-star Sally Hawkins say the movie is truly unique.

Hawke: “I’ll be really interested to see what people make out of it.”

Hawkins: “Because it’s so small, comparatively, there are so many films out there and big, big films that get a lot of…”

Hawke: “…that make a lot of noise.”

So there’s no Captain America in this one?

Hawkins: “They’re superheroes in their own way.”

Hawke: “It would be interested if he did come in. The whole movie takes place in this tiny little shack that they live in – it’s like nine feet by nine feet. If Captain American were to come in there, his shield would take up a lot of space.”

Hawkins: “Yeah it would. You’d know about it.”

Hawke: “Hard to hide it.”

While there won’t be any traditional superheroes in this one, Hawks says his wife found it refreshing to see a movie with such a triumphant story centered around a female lead.