BREAKING: 1 Dead In Major Crash On George Washington Bridge | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sources: Infant Killed In Violent Crash On George Washington Bridge

June 14, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: george washington bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 an infant was killed and several people were hurt in a violent motor vehicle accident on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge Wednesday night.

The Port Authority says an SUV and a commercial truck collided on the inbound upper level of the bridge around 9 p.m.

The FDNY say one person was pronounced dead. Another four were injured — one critically — and rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

Port Authority sources say the deceased was an infant.

One lane of the lower level is open as authorities investigate the deadly crash.

