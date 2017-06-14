Sources: Infant Killed In Violent Crash On George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 an infant was killed and several people were hurt in a violent motor vehicle accident on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge Wednesday night.
The Port Authority says an SUV and a commercial truck collided on the inbound upper level of the bridge around 9 p.m.
The FDNY say one person was pronounced dead. Another four were injured — one critically — and rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.
Port Authority sources say the deceased was an infant.
One lane of the lower level is open as authorities investigate the deadly crash.