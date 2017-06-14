Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Shot At Media With Cleats In Return To Practice

Ryan Mayer

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made some waves in the past couple weeks with his decision to not participate in the team’s voluntary OTAs reportedly in order to try and negotiate a new contract with the team. No new contract has been signed but, with the beginning of mandatory team workouts this week, Beckham returned to practice with the team. In his return, he expressed his feelings towards the media not through his words but, rather, with his cleats.

If you’re having difficulty seeing exactly what was on the cleats, it’s the names of various media outlets with either red X’s or “Shhhhh” written over the top of them. TMZ, ESPN, and the New York Post all got the treatment on the cleats. The shoes were of course, Nikes after Beckham signed a five year $29 million deal with them this offseason. According to the NJ.com article, the cleats were customized by Troy Cole, otherwise known as “Kickasso”, who has customized cleats for Beckham before.

In Beckham’s actual media availability, he was fairly open with the assembled media, giving his explanation for why he missed OTAs. Beckham said that he was taking the time to himself in order to “grow and mature”, while saying later on that he had reflected a lot on the end of last season. For full comments from Beckham, head over to the link above.