‘Lawn Island Farms’ Offers Sustainability, Local Produce In Your Front Yard

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The growing farm to table movement promotes local foods and products in restaurants.

On Long Island, there is now a ‘front yard to table’ effort and it’s turning heads.

Front and center at Cassandra Trimarco’s Bay Shore home are radishes, tomatoes and arugula.

“I think it’s gorgeous, it’s healthy, it promotes all good things,” she told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

She’s signed on to a growing concept — replacing her front lawn with something much more useful.

“The more land to farm the better for men and the community. Nutrition is everything,” she said.

The idea is taking root thanks to Jim and Rosette Adams who turned a passion to live sustainably on Long Island into Lawn Island Farms — converting local yards.

“Everyone needs food. We cannot eat grass, so we might as well grow food,” Rosette said.

Organic vegetable will be sold at local farmers markets — an alternative to standard suburban fare.

“All the food is coming in, over bridges or on airplanes. The fact is, we have enough land here to do it,” Jim said.

In return Trimarco gets fresh produce and no more landscaping bills.

“We come and do all the work so they don’t have to cut their grass anymore or pay someone to do it,” Rosette said.

The novelty of a vegetable patch replacing manicured grass is sprouting different reaction on Hyman Avenue.

“I think all the neighbors feel it’s not appropriate for the area,” Rich Fogarty said.

“This is residential, that’s why. If you want to have a business repairing cars you hang a sign and have stuff here,” Ed Holub said.

“It’s awesome. So cool to see someone doing this in the neighborhood,” Ali Tutino countered.

“Local produce like this is amazing, so convenient,” Danielle Tutino added.

Neigbors who don’t like what it looks like now have even bigger concerns about the winter. Jim and Rosette said they will mulch and plant grand cover — a far better option than suburban brown grass.

Islip town officials said the front yard vegetable patch does not violate any zoning regulations.