Bag Found On Bridge Snarls Morning Commute On Metro-North Railroad

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Metro-North Railroad trains are experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes while police investigate an unattended bag.
The bag was found on a bridge over the Harlem River at 138th Street that’s only used by trains, railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said.
The problems began around 8:15 a.m. and affected commuters to and from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.
A conductor on one train told passengers that the bag was hanging off the bridge.
