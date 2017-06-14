BREAKING: Congressman Among 5 People Shot In Alexandria, VA | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bag Found On Bridge Snarls Morning Commute On Metro-North Railroad

June 14, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Metro-North Railroad

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Metro-North Railroad trains are experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes while police investigate an unattended bag.

The bag was found on a bridge over the Harlem River at 138th Street that’s only used by trains, railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

The problems began around 8:15 a.m. and affected commuters to and from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

A conductor on one train told passengers that the bag was hanging off the bridge.

Check the Metro-North website for the latest service updates.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

