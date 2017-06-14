Mayor De Blasio, Other Politicians React To Shooting Of Rep. Steve Scalise At Virginia Baseball Field

NEW YORK (CBNewYork/AP) — A gunman who opened fire at members of Congress as they were practicing Wednesday morning for an annual baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia is in custody, CBS News reported.

A congressional source told CBS News that five people were shot, including the gunman, two Capitol Hill police officers, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was hit in the hip. Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was airlifted to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, CBS News reported.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and several politicians, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Mayor Bill de Blasio issued statements about Scalise and the shooting:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts are with those injured during today's shooting in Virginia and our gratitude goes to area law enforcement for their response. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2017

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Donna & I are praying for @SteveScalise, his family & all injured. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Praying for those injured at this morning's practice. I'm especially thankful to the US Capitol Police who risked their lived to protect us. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 14, 2017