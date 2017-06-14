BREAKING: Congressman Among 5 People Shot In Alexandria, VA | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Mayor De Blasio, Other Politicians React To Shooting Of Rep. Steve Scalise At Virginia Baseball Field

June 14, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Steve Scalise, Virginia Shooting

NEW YORK (CBNewYork/AP) — A gunman who opened fire at members of Congress as they were practicing Wednesday morning for an annual baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia is in custody, CBS News reported.

A congressional source told CBS News that five people were shot, including the gunman, two Capitol Hill police officers, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was hit in the hip. Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was airlifted to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, CBS News reported.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and several politicians, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Mayor Bill de Blasio issued statements about Scalise and the shooting:

