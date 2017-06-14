CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Alexandria Latest: 5 Shot, Rep Critical, Gunman Dead, Motive Sought | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Air Force Base In California On Lockdown Due To ‘Real World Security Incident’

June 14, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: California, San Francisco, Travis Air Force Base

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Travis Air Force Base, just northeast of San Francisco, is locked down due to what the base calls a “real world security incident.”

MORE: CBS San Francisco, CBS Sacramento

The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.

Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base’s public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don’t know exactly what is going on.

CBS Sacramento’s Steve Large tweeted video from outside the base, where intercom announcements calling for a lockdown can be heard from inside.

Base officials asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders can do their work.

The lockdown comes on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials say the incident is real and not part of the drill.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

