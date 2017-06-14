Air Force Base In California On Lockdown Due To ‘Real World Security Incident’

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Travis Air Force Base, just northeast of San Francisco, is locked down due to what the base calls a “real world security incident.”
MORE: CBS San Francisco | CBS Sacramento
The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.
Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base’s public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don’t know exactly what is going on.
CBS Sacramento’s Steve Large tweeted video from outside the base, where intercom announcements calling for a lockdown can be heard from inside.
Base officials asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders can do their work.
The lockdown comes on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials say the incident is real and not part of the drill.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)