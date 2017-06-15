6/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
The sun will continue to shine this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. And it will be even slightly less humid than yesterday which will be nice. Temps will be a little cooler than yesterday — and below normal for a change — with highs only in the mid 70’s.
Tonight starts off pretty quiet, then into the late night hours towards dawn we’ll introduce a slight chance of some showers. Expect temps to fall into the low 60’s or so by daybreak.
Showers will become more likely tomorrow with rising dew points and some patchy areas of fog. Temps will be a running a little cooler with highs in the low 70’s.
As for Saturday, we’ll see a 30% chance of a shower or storm with warm and humid conditions.